LONDON Aug 20 British airports operator BAA
opened the way for a $2 billion sale of London's Stansted on
Monday with Manchester Airports Group (MAG) an early frontrunner
in a bid battle expected to draw U.S. banks, pension funds and
Asian operators.
BAA on Monday decided against a last-ditch challenge to a
regulatory ruling which is forcing it to sell the airport as
part of a drive to bring more competition to the
market.
Last week, Qatar Holding, the finance arm of the Gulf Arab
state's sovereign wealth fund, t ook a 20 percent stake in the
operator, underscoring ongoing interest in such assets.
The fund said the UK "remains an attractive investment
destination" and other investors are also expected to be drawn
by a business that tends to offer stable, long-term cash flows
as well as the potential for growth in passenger numbers.
One such investor is Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which
has made no secret of its interest in Stansted and has already
lined up funding for an expected swoop.
Earlier this month Australia's Industry Funds Management
(IFM) agreed to buy a 35 percent stake in MAG if the group wins
the battle to buy Stansted.
Banking sources said MAG, which also operates Britain's
Bournemouth and East Midlands airports, is likely to face
competition from the infrastructure arms of U.S. banks, as well
as investors in and owners of airports in Asia.
A transport banker said South Korea's Incheon airport
authority, which lost out in a bid for Edinburgh airport as part
of a J.P. Morgan-led consortium, was keen on Stansted and that
pension funds in the UK and abroad would also look at it.
"The frontrunner here seems to be MAG and its new Australian
partner," said an infrastructure banker seeking a role in the
deal who declined to be named.
"Infrastructure funds like J.P. Morgan Asset Management
and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure are very likely
to look at it because they have the money and the expertise to
run this kind of asset."
Ferrovial is BAA's largest shareholder with a 40 percent
stake and heads an ownership consortium made up of Qatar
Holding, GIC Special Investments, Alinda Capital Partners and
Britannia Airport Partners.
BAA has invited banks including Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to pitch
ideas on how to handle the sale, the infrastructure banker said.
TIGHT GRIP
The sale of Stansted, which handled 18 million passengers
last year, is part of a drive by Britain's competition regulator
to loosen BAA's grip on the UK airports market.
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which bought
Scotland's Edinburgh airport for $1.3 billion earlier this year,
is unlikely to bid for Stansted because it knows any move would
be blocked by regulators.
It also bought Gatwick - Britain's second busiest airport
behind London Heathrow - for 1.5 billion pounds in 2009 when the
regulator forced BAA to dispose of that site.
The ongoing regulatory crackdown has been a major headache
for Ferrovial.
When it bought BAA for 10.3 billion pounds in a
highly-leveraged deal in 2006, Ferrovial planned to keep all of
its airports and make them more efficient by outsourcing
services.
Instead, it has been forced to sell assets at a time when
valuations are lower than when it bought the business.
BAA currently owns London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest
airport, as well as Southampton and Stansted in England along
with Glasgow and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
Single runway Stansted, which is predominantly a low-cost
leisure and holiday airport, is based 50 kilometres northeast of
central London and is the fourth busiest airport in the UK.
Plans for extra runways at Stansted and Heathrow were
dropped by BAA after the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition
came to power in 2010 and the future of the airports is unclear.
"Valuing Stansted is difficult because of uncertainty around
what will happen with new runways, which makes it difficult to
make a precise valuation. Stansted is also dominated by Easyjet
and Ryanair which is bad news for an operator as
Ryanair is getting more aggressive," the transport banker said.
Ryanair has clashed with several airports over the taxes and
fees they charge airlines. It recently cut the number of flights
to Madrid and Barcelona from the UK in a row over fees.
Some analysts, however, believe Stansted could fetch up to
1.3 billion pounds ($2.04 billion).
RBC Capital analyst Olivia Peters believes Stansted could
potentially be sold for 95 percent of its regulated asset base
(RAB) - around 1.28 billion pounds or around 14.2 times its
annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
"It seems that there is still substantial interest in UK
airport assets as demonstrated by Qatar's recent purchase of a
stake in BAA," said Peters. "The stake went for a 13 percent
premium to Heathrow's RAB."
Ferrovial on Friday sold a 10.6 percent stake in FGP Topco,
the holding company that owns BAA for 607 million euros to Qatar
Holding, a deal giving it an enterprise value (equity plus debt)
of 13.7 times EBITDA.
"Stansted's RAB is about 1.3 billion pounds. Gatwick was
sold for 90 percent of its RAB but Stansted is likely to be sold
for less, but not much less," the infrastructure banker said,
adding that the sale process would likely start by October and
that a deal could happen by the end of the year.
One alternative option is that Ireland's Ryanair is keen to
take a 25 percent stake in Stansted through a consortium.
Consortia want the airline as an "anchor tenant" to
guarantee future growth at the airport, Ryanair Finance Director
Howard Millar said recently, adding that the carrier was
considering proposals from several groups.