LONDON Oct 29 New Zealand investment manager
Morrison & Co has entered the race for Britain's Stansted
airport, people familiar with the situation said, which has been
put on the block by Ferrovial, the operator of Europe's biggest
airport Heathrow.
Other bidders include Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which
is in a partnership with Australia's Industry Funds Management
(IFM), Macquarie's infrastructure fund and private-equity firm
TPG, the people said.
Morrison is putting together a consortium including New
Zealand funds Infratil, the owner of Glasgow Prestwick airport
as well as New Zealand Superannuation Fund, one of the people
said.
Ferrovial is expected to close a deal in the first
quarter of 2013 as bidders would need time to study Stansted's
accounts and fund a deal estimated around 1 billion pounds, the
people said.
MAG is seen as the frontrunner given its sector expertise
and financial firepower due to its partnership with IFM, which
took a 35 percent stake the operator earlier this year.
"The problem (for Ferrovial) will be to have a solid second
bidder to compete with MAG," said a financial source familiar
with the sector but not involved in the deal.
Stansted, a predominantly leisure and holiday airport 50 km
north east of London, flew 17.4 million passengers last year.
It was put up for sale in August after Ferrovial was forced
by Britain's competition regulator to sell off assets and loosen
its grip on the UK market.
MAG and IFM hired JP Morgan and Gleacher Shacklock
to advise on a bid while TPG is working with UBS, the people
said. ING and Deutsche Bank are advising
BAA.
Heathrow, MAG, Morrison, Macquarie and TPG declined to
comment.
RYANAIR RISK
Low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair accounts for about 70 percent
of the traffic at Stansted where the airline's combative
approach to pricing is expected to drag down the deal's value
well below other recently sold airports such as Gatwick and
Edinburgh.
Stansted was estimated to be worth about 1.3 billion pounds
based on regulatory calculations but Ferrovial would likely have
to take at least a 10 percent discount, the people said.
Earlier this month, Ryanair was excluded from taking part in
the sale.
"It is all in Ryanair's interest to get the lowest possible
price for the deal so that the new owner would have more
manoeuvring room to keep fees down", said a person familiar with
the situation.
The ongoing regulatory crackdown has been a major headache
for Ferrovial.
When it bought BAA, the British airport operator recently
renamed Heathrow Ltd, for 10.3 billion pounds in a
highly-leveraged deal in 2006, Ferrovial planned to keep all of
its airports and make them more efficient by outsourcing
services.
Instead, it has been forced to sell assets at a time when
valuations are lower than when it bought the business.
The battle for Stansted was expected to draw U.S. banks,
pension funds and Asian operators.
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Holdings
vehicle was also thought to have been interested via a bid for a
stake in MAG that it lost out to IFM.