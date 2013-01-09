LONDON Jan 9 A consortium led by New Zealand
investment manager Morrison & Co has pulled out of the running
for London's Stansted Airport after failing to secure bank
financing for its offer, Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper
reported.
Its withdrawal ahead of the Jan. 16 deadline for final
offers has left just two bidders in the running: Manchester
Airports Group (MAG) and Macquarie, the newspaper said.
The Daily Telegraph said that the Morrison consortium
included New Zealand funds Infratil and the New Zealand
Superannuation Fund, as well as Australia's Retail Employees
Superannuation Trust.
The consortium's banks had balked at the potential risks of
funding a bid for a regulated airport that is largely reliant on
low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair, which is responsible for
70 percent of Stansted's traffic, the paper said.
Ferrovial - operator of Europe's biggest airport,
Heathrow - which is selling Stansted, and Morrison were not
immediately available to comment.