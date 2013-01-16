LONDON Jan 16 Stansted Airport has attracted
three final bids each worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.61
billion) in a deal that could be announced as early as next
week, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Australia's Macquarie, Malaysia Airports Holdings
and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) with its
Australian partner IFM are the final bidders, the people said.
Private equity firm TPG and New Zealand investment manager
Morrison & Co were previously interested in Stansted but did not
submit bids.
Stansted's owner Heathrow Airport Holdings, Macquarie and
MAG declined to comment while Malaysia Airports could not be
reached outside of office hours.