LONDON Jan 16 Stansted Airport has attracted three final bids each worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) in a deal that could be announced as early as next week, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Australia's Macquarie, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) with its Australian partner IFM are the final bidders, the people said.

Private equity firm TPG and New Zealand investment manager Morrison & Co were previously interested in Stansted but did not submit bids.

Stansted's owner Heathrow Airport Holdings, Macquarie and MAG declined to comment while Malaysia Airports could not be reached outside of office hours.