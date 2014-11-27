BRIEF-UAE's DU Q1 profit falls
April 25 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company:
Nov 27 Stanusch Technologies SA
* Receives an order from ISF Solutions Sp. z o.o. for configuration and launch of 'Virtual Advisor' software for a pharmaceutical company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company:
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sex traffickers are growing increasingly adept at using sophisticated technological advances to exploit children, especially tools to hide their identity and encrypt data, according to a top FBI specialist.