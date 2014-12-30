Dec 30 Stanusch Technologies SA :

* Signs a cooperation agreement with SPI Group, based in the United Arab Emirates, to develop its Virtual Advisor software in English

* The value of the deal is 75,000 euros ($91,300)

* Cooperation with SPI Group also includes possible development of Virtual Advisor software in Arabic