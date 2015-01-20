BRIEF-Schaffner Holding H1 net profit improves to 4.2 mln Swiss francs
* IN H1 2016/17, INCREASED ITS NET SALES COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 2.2 PCT TO CHF 94.6 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 92.6 MILLION)
Jan 20 Stanusch Technologies SA :
* Signs deal with Narodowy Rejestr Lekow Sp. z o.o. for launch and maintenance of website with virtual advisor software
* The value of the deal has not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IN H1 2016/17, INCREASED ITS NET SALES COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 2.2 PCT TO CHF 94.6 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 92.6 MILLION)
FRANKFURT, May 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: