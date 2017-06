OSLO, July 19 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has drilled a dry well in production license 318 in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said in a statement on Thursday.

Partners in well 35/2-3, drilled about ten kilometers southeast of the 35/2-1 "Peon" gas discovery, are Statoil with a 60 percent stake, state holding firm Petoro with 20 percent and Japan's Idemitsu with 20 percent.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)