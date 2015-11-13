Nov 13 Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc
, which have agreed to merge, are in talks with
wholesaler Essendant Inc to transfer about $600 million
of corporate contracts to satisfy U.S antitrust concerns, the
Wall street Journal said.
The terms of the divestiture proposal could change during
talks with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) officials, the Journal
said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1NQJcWf)
It isn't clear whether the concessions will satisfy the FTC,
the newspaper said.
Staples' $6.3 billion offer for Office Depot has come under
FTC's scrutiny as it involves the top two companies in the
industry.
The FTC will decide on the deal by Dec. 8, Office Depot had
said in its earnings statement earlier this month.
In September, EU antitrust regulators also opened an
extensive investigation into the deal, fearing possible price
hikes.
Office Depot has said the closing of the deal could be
delayed until early 2016.
Staples, Office Depot and Essendant were not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)