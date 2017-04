Dec 19 Office equipment supplier Staples Inc said the investigation of a data security breach showed that malware may have affected about 1.16 million payment cards.

The breach at 115 of the company's 1,400 stores was announced in October.

Staples said it has since eradicated the malware. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)