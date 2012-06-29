By Nandita Bose
| MUMBAI, June 29
MUMBAI, June 29 Staples Inc, the
largest U.S. office supply chain, plans to buy out its Indian
partner Future Group's stake in its wholesale operations for up
to $35 million, a source with direct knowledge of the
development said.
Staples will acquire 39 percent of its Indian wholesale
joint venture from Future Group, which controls India's largest
listed retailer, at 1.5-2 billion rupees ($26-$35 million),
taking its stake to 89 percent, the source said.
"The deal will be announced in mid July... the details of
the remaining 11 percent stake, which is held by the current
heads of the joint venture, are still being worked out," the
source said.
Staples Future Office Products provides stationery goods to
large Indian businesses.
The Indian government permits 100 percent ownership in such
wholesale, or cash-and-carry, operations but does not allow
foreign companies to own multi-brand retail outlets.
Staples Future does not hold any stake in the 11
Staples-branded retail stores in India run by the Future Group
on a franchise basis.
The joint venture supplies goods to the Staples retail
stores.
Future Group spokesperson declined to comment on the deal
while Staples spokesman Owen Davis said the company "does not
comment on plans related to partnerships."
The deal will help Staples to capitalise on India's 100
billion rupees ($1.76 billion) office stationery market while it
will help Future to move a step closer to its target of becoming
debt-free by the end of the fiscal year ending March by exiting
its non-core business.
Future recently sold its financial services business and
flagship clothing brand which wiped out about $1 billion of debt
from its books.