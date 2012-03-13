March 13 U.S. health regulators issued a
warning letter to Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office
supply retailer, for violating certain manufacturing practices
related to food products stored in a company facility in
California.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleged, in a letter
dated March 7, that the products have been prepared, packed, or
held under insanitary conditions and may have become
contaminated with filth, or injurious to health.
The agency said that rodent waste was found in close
vicinity of packages of different food products, including
candies, crackers, creamers, pistachios, ramen noodles, and
bottled water.
FDA inspected Staples' Stockton, California-based facility
during October 20 to November 3, 2011.