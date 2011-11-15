* Q3 shr $0.47 in line with Wall Street view
* Sales $6.57 bln vs estimate $6.72 bln
* Cuts FY net shr view $1.38-$1.42 vs prior $1.42-$1.48
* Shares fall more than 5 pct
(Adds analyst comment, shares, graphic, byline)
By Mihir Dalal
Nov 15 Staples Inc (SPLS.O), the largest U.S.
office supply retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly
sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe, and cut its profit
forecast for the year, sending its shares down more than 5
percent.
Staples' weak sales report comes after smaller rivals
Office Depot Inc ODP.N and OfficeMax Inc OMX.N also posted
lower-than-expected revenue in their latest quarter.
Staples' third-quarter sales outside the United States
fell 1.9 percent to $1.3 billion, mostly due to a 12 percent
decrease in comparable-store sales in Europe and lower revenue
in Australia.
Staples sells to Europe-based companies which are
grappling with slowing demand as a mix of inflation, high
unemployment and government austerity keeps shoppers home.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Staples revenue link.reuters.com/neq94s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said Staples
still represents the "best house in a bad neighborhood,"
referring to the office supplies sector, but the management
cannot do much to boost growth until the economic environment
improves.
However, Morningstar's Joscelyn Mackay noted that
international markets account only for a fifth of the
company's overall revenue, and the analyst expects Staples to
comfortably meet its full-year sales forecast.
"You have to look at Staples results in the context of
Office Depot and OfficeMax ... (Staples) again took share from
those two and will continue to do," Mackay said.
In the third quarter ended on Oct. 29, net income rose to
$326.3 million, or 47 cents a share, matching the average
estimate as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year
earlier it earned $288.7 million, or 40 cents a share.
Sales rose slightly to $6.57 billion, compared with the
average estimate of $6.72 billion.
The company, which kept its sales forecast, also reported
a slight rise in margins, helped by tight expense control.
Staples expects to earn a net profit of $1.38 to $1.42 a
share for the full year, down from its previous outlook of
$1.42 to $1.48.
Shares of the company were down 5.4 percent at $14.54 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn, Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)