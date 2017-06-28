WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of historic Mosul mosque
June 28 Staples Inc will announce its sale to private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $10.25 per share in cash on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.
Reuters had reported last week that Sycamore Partners was close to a deal to acquire Staples for more than $6 billion after prevailing in an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer.
Sycamore Partners and Staples did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
June 29 Forestar Group Inc scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group on Thursday and said U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc would buy a 75 percent stake in the company.