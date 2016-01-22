NEW YORK Jan 22 Office supply retailer Staples has offered to increase the rate it will pay lenders for a US$2.75bn loan backing its purchase of rival Office Depot after investors threatened not to fund the debt, which could derail a transaction already challenged by antitrust issues.

The company is now offering to pay lenders 350bp over Libor with a 75bp floor, an increase from 275bp with a 75bp floor, sources said. It will be sold at a discount of 99 cents from the previously announced 99.5. The loan will have 12 months of 101 soft call protection.

Re-commitments are due by 5 pm on January 27, sources said.

Investors threatened not to fund the loan after they were told on a call January 20 by arranger Barclays that the debt would fund into an escrow account February 2, two days before the financing commitment deadline expired. Escrow is an account in which money is held until a specific condition, such as the completion of an acquisition, is met.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo and HSBC are also loan arrangers.

Since the loan was sold to investors in April 2015, market conditions have changed markedly, with investment-grade loan yields now 50bp higher than when investors signed onto the financing. The term loan is rated Baa2/BBB. The issue highlights the risk of committing to funds in advance of deals closing in volatile markets.

Investors started receiving a 'ticking fee' on the loan of 50% of the margin on May 1, 2015. That fee increased on June 1 to the full margin plus the Libor floor.

The Federal Trade Commission has raised antitrust concerns about the transaction, and Staples and Office Depot said they will contest the ruling in a court hearing March 21. The companies say they remain committed to the deal, according to a lender presentation, and expect a decision from the court by May 10.

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples previously tried to purchase Boca Raton, Florida-based Office Depot in 1997 but regulators forced the cancellation of the deal due to antitrust concerns. (Editing By Michelle Sierra Jon Methven)