NEW YORK Jan 22 Office supply retailer Staples
has offered to increase the rate it will pay lenders for a
US$2.75bn loan backing its purchase of rival Office Depot after
investors threatened not to fund the debt, which could derail a
transaction already challenged by antitrust issues.
The company is now offering to pay lenders 350bp over Libor
with a 75bp floor, an increase from 275bp with a 75bp floor,
sources said. It will be sold at a discount of 99 cents from the
previously announced 99.5. The loan will have 12 months of 101
soft call protection.
Re-commitments are due by 5 pm on January 27, sources said.
Investors threatened not to fund the loan after they were
told on a call January 20 by arranger Barclays that the debt
would fund into an escrow account February 2, two days before
the financing commitment deadline expired. Escrow is an account
in which money is held until a specific condition, such as the
completion of an acquisition, is met.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo and HSBC are also
loan arrangers.
Since the loan was sold to investors in April 2015, market
conditions have changed markedly, with investment-grade loan
yields now 50bp higher than when investors signed onto the
financing. The term loan is rated Baa2/BBB. The issue highlights
the risk of committing to funds in advance of deals closing in
volatile markets.
Investors started receiving a 'ticking fee' on the loan of
50% of the margin on May 1, 2015. That fee increased on June 1
to the full margin plus the Libor floor.
The Federal Trade Commission has raised antitrust concerns
about the transaction, and Staples and Office Depot said they
will contest the ruling in a court hearing March 21. The
companies say they remain committed to the deal, according to a
lender presentation, and expect a decision from the court by May
10.
Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples previously tried to
purchase Boca Raton, Florida-based Office Depot in 1997 but
regulators forced the cancellation of the deal due to antitrust
concerns.
