Nov 20 Staples Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 performance * Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21 to $1.25 from continuing

operations * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations * Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $6.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.18 billion * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations excluding

items * Says expects full year 2013 sales to decrease in the low single-digits

compared to 2012 sales on a 52 week basis of $23.9 billion * FY earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says foreign exchange impact from the stronger U.S. dollar also hurt total

company sales growth by one percent during Q3 * Says expects to generate more than $900 million of free cash flow & plans to

continue repurchasing its common stock during 2013 * Says "continue to face weak demand for core office supplies, but we're

driving growth online and in new categories" * Sales in international operations for Q3 of 2013 were $1.0 billion, a

Sales in international operations for Q3 of 2013 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of eight percent compared to Q3 of 2012