Aug 15 Staples Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak
demand in North America, Europe and Australia.
The largest U.S. office supply chain said sales had fallen
5.5 percent to $5.50 billion in the second quarter ended on July
28, well below the analysts' average estimate of $5.72 billion.
Earlier this month, smaller rival Office Depot Inc
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by tepid
demand in Europe and the United States.
Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a
barometer of economic health because demand for their products
is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.