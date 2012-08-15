* Quarterly earnings 18 cents/share vs Wall St view 22 cents
* Weak demand in North America, Europe, Australia hurt
* Quarterly sales fall, miss analysts' estimates
* Cuts profit, sales forecast for the year
* Shares fall 12.8 percent
By Dhanya Skariachan
Aug 15 Staples Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly results on weak demand in North
America, Europe and Australia, prompting the largest U.S. office
supply chain to cut its profit and sales forecasts for the year.
Current expectations for the year assume slower growth in
the U.S. economy and continued weakness in Europe, Staples said
on Wednesday. Its shares fell nearly 13 percent.
Many investors look at office supply retailers as a
barometer of economic health because demand for their products
is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.
"The weakness in Europe was not a surprise, but the
deterioration in the U.S. was more significant than
anticipated," Janney Capital Markets David Strasser said.
He tied the weakness in Staples' home turf to the slowdown
in the U.S. economy, anemic employment trends and rising
competition.
Besides its office supply peers, Staples faces tough
competition from mass merchants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, drugstores, dollar stores and online retailer
Amazon.com Inc.
For the year, Staples said it expected sales to stay flat
and earnings per share rising only at a low single-digit
percentage rate from last year's $1.37. Previously, it had
forecast growth in the low single digits for sales and in the
high single digits for earnings per share.
Sales fell 5.5 percent to $5.50 billion in the second
quarter ended on July 28, well below the analysts' average
estimate of $5.72 billion.
International sales dropped 18 percent to $1.1 billion, hurt
by weakness in Europe, which is reeling from an economic crisis,
and lackluster demand in Australia.
Staples' news came after Office Depot Inc, the No. 2
U.S. office supply chain, reported a wider-than-expected
quarterly loss last week on tepid demand in Europe and the
United States. Third-ranked OfficeMax Inc has said it
expects its third-quarter sales to be flat or just slightly
higher than a year earlier.
Sales at these chains have suffered as corporate customers
and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending amid
uncertainty in the global economy. As a result, the companies
have had to rely on cost cuts to boost earnings in recent
quarters.
Staples' net income fell to $120.4 million, or 18 cents a
share in the second quarter, from $176.4 million, or 25 cents a
share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a
profit of 22 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2 percent in North
America, as customer traffic fell and average order size was
flat. Sales of computers and core office supplies were
particularly weak, Chief Executive Officer Ron Sargent said.
Shares of Staples were down 12.8 percent at $11.74 in
trading before the market opened.