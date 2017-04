Aug 20 Staples Inc's quarterly profit fell 20 percent as it sold fewer computers and core office supplies in North America.

The largest U.S. office supply retailer said net income fell to $81.9 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $102.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell 1.8 percent to $5.2 billion.

North America and online sales fell 6 percent to $2.3 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)