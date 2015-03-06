UPDATE 2-Soccer-Infantino hits out at 'FIFA bashing' and 'fake news'
* Warns no place for any wrongdoing (updates after press conference)
March 6 Office supply retailer Staples Inc reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for computers and related accessories.
Staples posted a net loss attributable to the company of $260.4 million, or 41 cents per share, including a pre-tax charge of $410 million for the impairment of goodwill in its international operations.
The company reported a profit of $212.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $5.66 billion from $5.87 billion.
Staples said last month it would acquire Office Depot Inc in a $6.3 billion cash-and-stock deal. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Warns no place for any wrongdoing (updates after press conference)
BERLIN, May 11 Germany's federal cyber agency said on Thursday that Yahoo Inc had not cooperated with its investigation into a series of hacks that compromised more than one billion of the U.S. company's email users between 2013 and 2016.