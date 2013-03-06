BRIEF-ISS A/S expects a scope reduction with HP Enterprise
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
CHICAGO, March 6 Staples Inc : * Says plans to more than triple number of items it sells online * Says European transformation will be headwind on profit in beginning of year * CEO says premature to say much about officemax/office depot deal * Says black Friday was better online, worse in stores last year * Says believes in microsoft's windows 8, though launch was below
expectations
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.