Dec 11 Activist investor Starboard Value LP has
bought a 6 percent stake in Staples Inc and raised its
stake in Office Depot Inc to 10 percent, in a move that
could raise pressure for a combination of the office-supply
retailers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Based on Staples' market value, the investment is worth
about $550 million.
New York-based Starboard, which earlier held an 8.6 percent
in Office Depot, is not expected to announce any changes it will
push for in filings disclosing the stakes expected Thursday, the
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1un4jRL)
The move by Starboard could increase pressure on both
companies from shareholders and analysts for a possible merger
to face competitors like Amazon.com Inc, Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Target Corp known for their
discounts on all kinds of products, the Journal said.
Shares of Office Depot and Staples rose in early September
after Credit Suisse analyst G. Balter said in a note that a
potential merger of the office supplies retailers looked
"compelling".
Office Depot bought smaller rival OfficeMax Inc in a $976
million deal in November.
Starboard bought a stake in Yahoo Inc and proposed
a deal to buy out 3D technology licensor RealD Inc in
September.
Staples, Starboard and Office Depot could not be reached for
comments outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)