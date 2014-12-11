(Adds CNBC report, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Dec 11 Activist investor Starboard Value wants
to merge office-supply chains Staples Inc and Office
Depot Inc, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Starboard, known for its aggressive shareholder activism,
disclosed a 5.1 percent stake in Staples and boosted its
holdings in Office Depot to nearly 10 percent, regulatory
filings showed on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1yU35DM)
Shares of Staples, the No. 1 office supply chain, rose as
much as 10.2 percent to touch a 52-week high of $16.32 in
morning trading on Thursday. Office Depot's shares rose 14
percent to touch a four-year high of $7.74.
Analysts have said a combination of the top two U.S.
stationery retailers would help them fend off intense
competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc
and big-box chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
that sell the same merchandise for less.
Fears of added antitrust scrutiny loom as Staples and Office
Depot are the biggest remaining retailers of core office
supplies, such as paper and ink toner.
But some analysts said a deal could pass muster because of
an increase in the number of companies offering the same
products.
Regulators nixed Staples' attempt to buy Office Depot 17
years ago, citing antitrust concerns.
Starboard, which held an 8.6 percent stake in Office Depot
as of Sept. 10, did not announce any plans for the companies in
its regulatory filings on Thursday.
It did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The hedge fund's stake in Staples is worth about $483
million, based on the company's closing price on Wednesday.
Although some important questions such as antitrust remain,
the downside to a merger seems "very limited", Goldman Sachs
analysts wrote in a note.
The Federal Trade Commission approved Office Depot's $976
million acquisition of OfficeMax last year without the need to
close stores, citing increased competition in the office supply
industry.
A deal between Staples and Office Depot could be valued at
$6 billion, or $11 per Office Depot share, if the rate of
synergies was similar to the Office Depot-OfficeMax deal,
Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas said.
New York-based Starboard has gained a reputation for
aggressive shareholder activism since it was spun off from Cowen
and Co's asset management business in 2011.
Starboard, after a proxy contest last year, now has two
nominees on Office Depot's 10-member board.
Most recently, its push for change at Darden Restaurant Inc
led to a takeover of the Olive Garden owner's board.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Siddharth Cavale)