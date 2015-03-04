March 4 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
asked office supplies retailer Staples Inc to "improve"
the composition of its board to complete the acquisition of
Office Depot Inc and fully integrate its smaller rival.
Starboard, which did not suggest any candidate for the board
in a letter to Staples on Wednesday, said the combined company
could be worth $32-$37 per share.
The No.1 U.S. office supplies retailer agreed to buy No.2
Office Depot in a $6.3 billion deal announced a month ago. The
deal is awaiting approval from the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission, but is widely expected to go ahead.
The hedge fund holds a 4.5 percent stake in Staples.
Staples shares were down slightly at $16.71 on the Nasdaq in
early trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)