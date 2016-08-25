BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
SYDNEY Aug 26 Australia's second largest casino company Star Entertainment Group Ltd said on Friday its full-year net profit rose 15 percent as it benefited from rising numbers of wealthy gamblers visiting from overseas.
Net profit totaled A$194.4 million ($148.13 million) for the year to June 30, the company said in regulatory filing. Turnover from its "International VIP" unit grew 7 percent to a record A$49.5 billion for the year. ($1 = 1.3123 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.