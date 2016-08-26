* Normalised NPAT A$241 mln vs A$238 mln analysts
* VIP turnover at record levels
* Company spending over A$500 mln on refurbs, new casino
(Adds commentary, additional earnings information)
SYDNEY, Aug 26 Australia's second-largest casino
company Star Entertainment Group Ltd said on Friday its
full-year net profit rose 15 percent, missing analysts'
expectations even though revenue from wealthy Asian visitors hit
a record high.
Net profit totalled A$194.4 million ($148.13 million) for
the year to June 30, the company said, short of analyst
expectations of about A$238 million. The company's shares fell 3
percent in early trade, underperforming the broader market.
Turnover from the "International VIP" unit, which involves
selling tourist packages to high rollers in China and elsewhere
in Asia, grew 7 percent to a record A$49.5 billion, although the
win rate among VIP gamblers was higher than usual.
Profit grew because of "a combination of improved marketing,
loyalty programme, sales activity, product offering and stronger
macro-economic conditions", the company said in a statement.
As a Chinese government crackdown ravages the casino
industry in Asian gaming hub Macau, Star and larger Australian
rival Crown Resorts Ltd are refurbishing and building
new casinos in Australia's tourism hotspots to capitalise on the
exodus of big-spending Chinese gamblers.
China provided the biggest boost in Australian visitor
numbers in the year to June 30, official data said, up 22
percent, and now accounts for the most foreign tourists in
Australia of any country apart from neighbouring New Zealand.
While Crown plans to build a A$2 billion casino near Star's
flagship complex on the Sydney waterfront, Star has trained its
attention on a new development in the country's No. 3 city
Brisbane, 1,000 km (600 miles) closer to Asia and warmer.
The company said it planned to spend A$120 million on the
Brisbane resort plus up to A$425 million more overhauling
existing casinos in Sydney and the Gold Coast.
While Star's profit missed analyst expectations, the company
said its "normalised" profit, which includes a calculation to
standardise its win rate from year to year, jumped 23 percent to
A$241.3 million.
Star did not give guidance on the current financial year but
said gambling volume and win rate of its VIP business is
currently "tracking in line with management's expectations".
The company declared a final dividend of 7.5 cents per
share, up 25 percent on the previous year.
($1 = 1.3123 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)