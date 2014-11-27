UAE telco Du Q1 net profit falls 24 pct
DUBAI, April 25 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations.
Nov 27 Fujian Star Net Communication Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire 40 percent stake in software firm for 240 million yuan (39.09 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ck9Hin
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, April 25 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations.
April 25 Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :