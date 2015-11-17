(Corrects headline to say Chevron to raise $435 mln, instead of
BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's Star Petroleum
Refining Pcl has set its IPO price at 9 baht ($0.2510) per
share, aiming to raise up to 15.6 billion baht ($435.03 million)
in an initial public offering later this month, the company said
in a filing.
Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron Corp,
planned to sell up to 1.74 billion shares in the IPO, of which
1.39 billion shares will be sold by PTT Pcl, according
the filing to Securities and Exchange Commission.
($1 = 35.8600 baht)
