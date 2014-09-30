BRIEF-Fonciere 7 Investissement FY net profit up at 0.3 million euros
* Fy net profit 0.3 million euros ($321,360) versus 0.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9335 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Sports and fashion footwear retailer Star 360 Holdings said on Tuesday that it has received investments from two units of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.
Heliconia Capital Management and Pavilion Capital will jointly inject capital into Star 360, to help it expand its retail and distributor networks.
Singapore-based Star 360 distributes and sells footwear and accessories from brands including Nike, Birkenstock and Polo Ralph Lauren in 17 countries across Asia, Europe and the United States.
The company did not disclose the size of the investments. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Fy net profit 0.3 million euros ($321,360) versus 0.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9335 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. mortgage application activity fell last week despite a decline in borrowing costs on 30-year home loans to their lowest levels in nearly five months, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.