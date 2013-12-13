An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

VIENNA Air India is to start talks to join the Star Alliance group of carriers, the grouping said on Friday.

"One of our white spots is India, one of the largest emerging markets in the aviation field," Star Alliance Chief Executive Mark Schwab said after a meeting of the Star Alliance members in Vienna on Friday.

State-run Air India, which is selling planes to help its finances, had said last year it planned to ask Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), a founding member of the alliance, to help it join the grouping.

"We are confident that association with Star Alliance would go a long way to strengthen both of us," Rohit Nandan, CEO of Air India said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)