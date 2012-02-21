Feb 21 Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is
weighing a potential acquisition of StarBev, the owner of Czech
lager Staropramen, for as much as $3 billion, The Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday.
CVC Capital Partners has owned the brewer since buying it
from AB InBev in December 2009, the newspaper said in its online
edition. CVC has gotten other takeover approaches for the
business since late last year, the newspaper said, adding that
the process may not lead to an imminent sale.
Other brewers expected to weigh an offer for the business
include SABMiller PLC, Carlsberg A/S and
Heineken NV, as well as Molson Coors Brewing Co of the
United States and Japan's Asahi, and other
private-equity firms, the newspaper said.
Molson Coors and SABMiller declined to comment. Asahi,
SABMiller, Carlsberg, Heineken and ABInBev could not be
immediately reached for comment. StarBev also was not
immediately available for comment.
AB InBev has a "right of first offer" on the business, the
newspaper said.
Meanwhile, ABInBev and Tsingtao Brewery are
among several companies weighing an offer for the brewery
operations of China's Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd,
the newspaper said.
Tsingtao and Kingway were not immediately available for
comment.