LONDON, March 1 Japanese brewer Asahi
is emerging as a front runner to buy the East European
brewer StarBev in the next two weeks with a sale expected to
generate up to $3 billion for private equity owner CVC Capital
Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The private equity group is looking to sell the business
which it bought in December 2009 after receiving several
approaches from global brewing groups.
"Asahi have put a big price on the table, and we would
expect a resolution in around two weeks time," said one person
involved in the sale process.
All parties either declined to comment or could not
immediately be reached for comment.