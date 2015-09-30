Sept 30 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it has bought a 3.7 percent stake in automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc.

Starboard said in a letter to Advance Auto Chief Executive Darren Jackson that the company's shares could be worth more than $350 each if it improved margins.

Advance Auto's shares closed at $170.53 on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Starboard had bought a stake in Advance Auto. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)