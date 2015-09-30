UPDATE 1-S.Korea orders vehicle recalls for Hyundai, Kia after whistleblower report
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
Sept 30 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it has bought a 3.7 percent stake in automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc.
Starboard said in a letter to Advance Auto Chief Executive Darren Jackson that the company's shares could be worth more than $350 each if it improved margins.
Advance Auto's shares closed at $170.53 on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Starboard had bought a stake in Advance Auto. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it had ordered the recall of 240,000 vehicles made by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors due to five safety defects flagged by a whistleblower last year.