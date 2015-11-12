Nov 12 Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts
Inc appointed activist investor Starboard Value LP's
chief executive to its board, taking the total member count to
13.
The move comes after Starboard had disclosed a 3.7 percent
stake in the automotive parts retailer and urged the company in
September to consider steps including a "substantial" dividend
or buyback.
Jeffrey Smith, Starboard's CEO, will head Advance Auto's
nominating and corporate governance committee and be a member of
the compensation and finance committees, Advance Auto
said.
The Roanoke, Virginia-based auto retailer also appointed its
president, George Sherman, as the interim chief executive to
succeed CEO Darren Jackson, who will retire on Jan. 2.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)