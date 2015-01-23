UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
Jan 23 Starbreeze AB :
* PAYDAY 2 DLC's "The Bomb Heists" and "Dragan Character Pack" now available on Steam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.