Nov 13 Starbreeze AB

* Says Q1 net sales 30.0 million Swedish crowns versus 90.3 million crowns

* Says Q1 EBITDA 8.5 million crowns versus 81.4 million crowns

* Sees in 2015 first launch on Xbox One and Playstation 4 together with 505 Games as publisher - PAYDAY 2 for next-generation consoles in both digital and physical versions will be released

* Says intends to release STORM in 2017

* Says Geminose will be launched in 2016