Sept 16 Starbucks Corp on Friday
amended the company's bylaws to allow long-time shareholders to
nominate board members.
A shareholder or a group of up to 20 shareholders, owning at
least 3 percent of the company's outstanding stock for at least
three years, can nominate up to two directors or 20 percent of
the board, whichever is greater, the coffee chain said in a
filing on Friday. (bit.ly/2ct7pmy)
Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services
provider, also said on Friday it amended its bylaws to give
proxy access to shareholders.
Proxy access is shareholders' ability to nominate directors
to run against a company's chosen slate of director nominees in
the annual meeting.
Several U.S. companies, including Apple Inc and
Microsoft Corp, have adopted new proxy access
rules.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)