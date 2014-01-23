BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied
NEW YORK Jan 23 Starbucks Corp : * Shares down 1.4 percent after the bell
* Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position