NEW YORK, June 18 Starbucks Corp will
display calorie counts for coffees and snacks at all its U.S.
locations starting June 25, ahead of a federal requirement that
large American food chains prominently disclose nutrition
information.
The company said on Tuesday the labels were meant to
encourage health-conscious consumers to further customize orders
by opting for sugar-free syrups or nonfat milk over more calorie
heavy alternatives.
"People are already customizing their drinks," said Lisa
Passe, a Starbucks spokeswoman.
She added that the coffee company's pastries will also come
with a calorie count.
Starbucks' decision follows moves by Panera Bread Co
, the first national restaurant chain to voluntarily
post calorie counts, and sandwich chain Subway, which has used
the disclosures to position itself as a healthier alternative to
its fast-food rivals.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to require
chains with 20 locations or more to make similar disclosures
nationwide by the end of the year. Food chains in New York City
and California already post nutritional statistics to comply
with local health regulations.
Researchers are split over the effectiveness of the labels
in improving public health. One study in New York City, which
has mandated the labels for several years, found that calorie
postings led one in six customers to notice the information and
buy foods with fewer calories.
But researchers at Tufts University found that labels at
fast-food restaurants under-reported calories by 7 percent and
that 20 percent of the foods surveyed had at least 100 calories
more than claimed. The study did not examine drinks.
"There's no measure in the (federal) regulations to address
accuracy," said Lorien Urban, one of the scientists who worked
on the Tufts study. "It's yet to be determined how that will
play out nationwide."