FRANKFURT, March 2 U.S.-based Starbucks
Corp is planning to strengthen its presence in Europe
and grab market share from Switzerland's Nestle in the
area of instant coffee, its chief executive told a German
newspaper.
"Nestle has done a fantastic job with Nespresso and created
a billion-dollar business - it is time that we heat up the
competition," Howard Schultz was quoted as saying by Financial
Times Deutschland in an interview published on Friday.
Nestle dominates the $24 billion global instant coffee
business, the paper added.
"First, we will spend some real money on marketing to make
Starbucks bigger in Europe," the paper also cited Michelle Gass,
head of Starbuck's EMEA business, as saying.
Schultz added Germany should have about 1,000 Starbucks
stores, without giving a specific timeframe.
The company currently has about 150 outlets in Germany,
Financial Times Deutschland said.