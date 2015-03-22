By Joseph White
March 22 Starbucks Corp head Howard
Schultz told employees on Sunday they will no longer be
encouraged to write "Race Together" on drinks cups, but the
company's effort to promote discussion of racial issues "is far
from over".
The world's biggest coffee chain kicked off a U.S. race
relations campaign last week when it published full-page ads in
major U.S. newspapers with the words "Shall We Overcome?" at
center page and "RaceTogether" and the Starbucks logo near the
bottom.
Employees behind the counter were also given the option of
writing "Race Together" on customers' cups.
The campaign was met with skepticism on social media, with
many complaining the company was overstepping it boundaries with
a campaign on sensitive cultural topics that had no place in the
coffee shop's lines.
Starbucks said the phase of the campaign that involved
messages on drink cups was always scheduled to end Sunday.
"I know this hasn't been easy for any of you - let me assure
you that we didn't expect universal praise," Chief Executive
Schultz wrote in a letter to staff and released by the company
on Sunday. "We leaned in because we believed that starting this
dialogue is what matters most."
Schultz said Starbucks plans more "Race Together"
activities, including efforts to expand into urban
neighborhoods, hire 10,000 "opportunity youth" over the next
three years, and produce advertising on the campaign with
Gannett Co.'s USA Today.
(Reporting By Joseph White)