June 16 Starbucks Corp, the world's
biggest coffee chain, said it would close all 23 of its La
Boulange retail locations by the end of September as the stores
were not sustainable for its long-term growth.
The company will continue to sell La Boulange items such as
blueberry scones, iced lemon pound cakes and marshmallow dream
bars at its outlets across the United States and Canada, it said
on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1SmBvHm)
Starbucks, which bought La Boulange bakery owner Bay Bread
Group for $100 million in 2012, said it would also close the two
manufacturing plants serving the La Boulange bakery cafes.
The company has 22 La Boulange retail outlets in San
Francisco and one in Los Angeles.
Pascal Rigo, the French baker who founded La Boulange, will
leave Starbucks, the company added.
Starbucks also said it would also close its Evolution Fresh
retail location in San Francisco. It had acquired Evolution
Fresh, a premium juice company, for $30 million in 2011.
The company said its goal of growing its U.S. food business
by an incremental $2 billion in the next five years remains
unchanged.
Food sales grew 16 percent in the second quarter ended March
29, while sales of new breakfast sandwiches rose 35 percent
year-on-year, it said.
Starbucks shares, which have risen about 29 percent this
year, closed at $52.965 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)