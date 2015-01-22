NEW YORK Jan 22 Starbucks does not see
any indication of a disruption in coffee supply, and has already
fixed prices for 94 percent of its coffee for 2015, Chief
Financial Officer Scott Maw told Reuters on Thursday after the
release of the company's first quarter earnings.
"We don't see or hear anything that indicates a slowdown in
supply," Maw said. "Everything indicates that the coffee market
is still healthy in origin."
Maw added that Starbucks purchased a "significant" amount of
coffee in the last six weeks of the quarter, and that the
company tends not to buy when the benchmark ICE Futures U.S.
price exceeds $1.90 a lb.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)