NEW YORK Jan 22 Starbucks Corp has
fixed the price it will pay for most of its coffee beans this
year after going on a buying spree late last year when prices
were under pressure, Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw said on
Thursday.
The move reflects a strategy by major coffee buyers to
protect against potential spikes in arabica coffee prices amid
concerns over prolonged dry weather in top grower Brazil and the
impact of leaf disease in Central America.
Maw said Starbucks has now fixed prices on 94 percent of its
coffee needs for 2015 after buying a "significant" amount of
coffee in the last six weeks of 2014. The company said in
October it had covered two-thirds of its bean needs for 2015.
The purchases came as the price for front-month arabica
coffee on ICE Futures U.S. fell as low as $1.64 a lb on
Dec. 31 from more than $1.90 a lb in late November.
Maw said that, over the last year, Starbucks has tended not
to buy coffee when the price exceeded $1.90 a lb.
He has not seen any indication that bean supplies have been
disrupted, but opportunity buying under $1.90 might indicate the
world's roasters are preparing for a sustained period of high
prices.
That level is well off the 2-1/2-year highs above $2.20 seen
in October last year, but is still well above historic averages.
"We don't see or hear anything that indicates a slowdown in
supply," Maw said. "Everything indicates that the coffee market
is still healthy in origin."
