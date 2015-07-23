NEW YORK, July 23 Starbucks sees coffee costs as "somewhat unfavorable" through the rest of 2015, though this will be offset by dairy prices, Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw said in the company's second quarter 2015 earnings conference call on Thursday.

This means the overall impact of commodity costs will be "roughly neutral" for the rest of the year, Maw said. The company said in January that it had locked prices for 94 percent of its coffee needs for 2015, and it has locked in prices for 80 percent of its 2016 coffee needs. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernard Orr)