NEW YORK, April 23 Starbucks has locked in prices on 70 percent of 2016 coffee needs at "favorable" levels when compared to its 2015 coffee costs, chief financial officer Scott Maw said in a call to announce the company's second quarter fiscal year 2015 results.

In January, Starbucks said it had locked in prices for 94 percent of its 2015 coffee needs. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)