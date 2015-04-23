(Recasts; adds CFO quote, background, company forecasts)
NEW YORK, April 23 Starbucks Corp has
locked in prices on 70 percent of 2016 coffee needs at
"favorable" levels when compared to its 2015 coffee costs, its
chief financial officer said in a call to announce the company's
fiscal second-quarter results.
The recent drop in coffee prices to 13-month lows prompted
Starbucks to begin extensively covering its 2016 needs, said
Starbucks CFO Scott Maw.
The world's largest coffee chain's hedging approach reflects
a new, more cautious buying strategy among U.S. roasters taking
advantage of current price levels to protect against the
possibility of a price surge as a result of a potentially weak
crop in top-grower Brazil.
Roasters are fixing prices farther into the future than they
have in three years, traders and roasters say, and the
commercial long position in arabica coffee on ICE Futures U.S.
hit a record high late last month, though it has
since declined slightly.
In January, Starbucks had said it had locked in prices for
94 percent of its 2015 coffee needs.
Maw said this resulted in coffee costs for fiscal 2015 that
were below average market prices.
"Our coffee team's patience around coffee pricing paid off,"
he said, noting that the company's buying team waited out spikes
above $1.90 a lb.
Starbucks said its net earnings grew 16 percent in the
second quarter of fiscal 2015 to $494 million as sales at its
coffee shops in the Americas region grew by more than expected,
sending shares up 5.4 percent to $52.12 in after-hours trading.
Second-month coffee futures ended Thursday at $1.4150
a lb, after falling to a 13-month low of $1.2875 on March 13.
Prices had hit 2-1/2-year highs at $2.2910 in October 2014.
Maw also said Starbucks expects overall commodity costs to
be "roughly neutral" in 2015 compared to 2014.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)