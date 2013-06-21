NEW YORK, June 21 Starbucks Corp will
increase the price of some of its beverages in U.S.
company-operated cafes by as much as 10 cents, the first price
change in up to two years, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
The price hike will be effective June 25, Starbucks
spokeswoman Lisa Passe said.
"Less than a third of beverages will be affected by the
price increases," Passe said. "In most stores, the price of a
Grande or Venti brewed coffee, as well as Frappuccino and
Refreshers, will remain the same."
Nationally, the average beverage purchase price increase
will be about 1 percent, she said.
The most a tall brewed coffee will increase by is 10 cents,
while some markets will not see any increase in brewed coffee,
she said.
Green arabica coffee prices dropped to a four-year low on
the ICE Futures U.S. market at $1.1710 per lb on
Thursday.
Coffee commodity costs make up less than 10 percent of
Starbucks' overall store operating and occupancy expenses, Passe
said.