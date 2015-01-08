LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Starbucks Corp on Thursday said chief operating officer Troy Alstead, who also served for many years as the company's chief financial officer, is taking an extended unpaid leave from the coffee chain.

Alstead has been with Starbucks for 23 years and his last day in his current role will be March 1, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)