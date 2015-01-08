(Adds company comment, details on Alstead)
LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Starbucks Corp on
Thursday said Chief Operating Officer Troy Alstead, who as chief
financial officer helped lead the coffee chain's massive and
successful restructuring, is taking an extended unpaid leave
from the coffee chain to spend more time with his family.
Alstead has been with Starbucks for 23 years and his last
day in his current role will be March 1, the company said in a
statement.
"This was a personal decision to take time with his family,"
Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson told Reuters.
Olson said Alstead had planned to take a similar break in
2008 but delayed it at the urging of Chief Executive Howard
Schultz who asked the then-CFO to help turn around the company
after the recession sent Starbucks business into a swoon.
"They decided that right now is the right time to take that
break," Olson said.
Starbucks said Alstead and Schultz will detail transition
plans on the company's quarterly earnings call, scheduled for
Jan. 22.
